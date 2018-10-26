All hands on deck for Charlie's Blackpool tram

A historic Blackpool tram has been restored and relaunched with a new famous name.

The well known ‘Boat Tram 227’ was relaunched on Thursday as the Charlie Cairoli Tram, after the famous Italian clown who appeared at Blackpool’s Tower Circus for 40 years.

Charlie Cairoli's face can be seen on the top of the tram.

Mr Cairoli’s son, Charlie Cairoli Junior, officially unveiled the tram on promenade near the Tower, which has been restored by Blackpool Transport and Blackpool Civic Trust.

Bryan Lindop, head of heritage at Blackpool Transport said: ““Tram 227 has been fully rewired and lovingly internally restored close to its original condition by the delightful team of volunteers from the Civic Trust. They have worked diligently for several months with us and have done an incredible job for which we are most grateful.

A spokesman for Blackpool Civic Trust: “It is fitting that the internationally famous clown who spent 40 years at the Tower Circus giving fun and excitement to thousands of holidaymakers and residents has been recognised in such a prominent visual way.

“Blackpool Transport staff have done an excellent job on the exterior while interior has been lovingly restored close to its original 1934 condition by a dedicated group of volunteers from Blackpool Civic Trust.

The boat tram is just one of the three original 12 Blackpool trams remaining in the resort.

“These open top single deck trams are a visitor attraction in their own right and provide an experience unique to Blackpool.”

Cairoli was born in Milan in 1910 and first performed at the Tower Circus in 1939. He died at his home in North Shore in 1980 at the age of 70.