The train network in the UK is one of the most extensive and widely used in Europe, offering services that connect cities, towns, and rural areas. Operated by multiple companies, the system is made up of high-speed intercity lines, regional services, and local commuter routes. It provides a sustainable and efficient mode of transport for millions of passengers daily.

Though the network has faced challenges such as delays and overcrowding, it continues to evolve with projects aiming to reduce travel times between major cities. But, while the UK’s rail system plays a vital role in the nation's economy and infrastructure, there remain issues.

Delays can be frustratingly common, as can be cancellations of services on which people rely. Off the back of this, we took at look at data published by the Office for Rail and Road which details the number and proportion of cancellations of train services at all of Lancashire stations (covering the period January 5 to February 1 2025 inclusive).

Take a look below to see how each station ranks...