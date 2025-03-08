All 61 Lancashire railway stations ranked from highest to lowest train cancellation rate

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 8th Mar 2025, 16:56 BST

Here’s a full list showing the proportion of train services cancelled at each railway station in Lancashire in the latest four-week period.

The train network in the UK is one of the most extensive and widely used in Europe, offering services that connect cities, towns, and rural areas. Operated by multiple companies, the system is made up of high-speed intercity lines, regional services, and local commuter routes. It provides a sustainable and efficient mode of transport for millions of passengers daily.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Though the network has faced challenges such as delays and overcrowding, it continues to evolve with projects aiming to reduce travel times between major cities. But, while the UK’s rail system plays a vital role in the nation's economy and infrastructure, there remain issues.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Delays can be frustratingly common, as can be cancellations of services on which people rely. Off the back of this, we took at look at data published by the Office for Rail and Road which details the number and proportion of cancellations of train services at all of Lancashire stations (covering the period January 5 to February 1 2025 inclusive).

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

Take a look below to see how each station ranks...

Also, be sure not to miss…

Vast 6-bed Blackpool Promenade property still up for sale chain-free with reduced price tag

If Jeremy Clarkson can do it... 5 stunning Lancashire farms for sale for anyone looking for a change of career

I've always wanted my own turret! Massive characterful 5 bed seafront Fleetwood home up for sale

Greggs announces brand new menu item after TikTok buzz... here's where you can get your hands on it

I'd love to live in this glorious 5 bed Preston mansion with indoor pool, gym, and state-of-the-art tech

Burnley Manchester Road 1,845 7.43%

1. Burnley Manchester Road 1,845 7.43%

Burnley Manchester Road 1,845 7.43% | Google

Photo Sales
Town Green 3,252 7.41%

2. Town Green 3,252 7.41%

Town Green 3,252 7.41% | Google

Photo Sales
Aughton Park 3,252 7.38%

3. Aughton Park 3,252 7.38%

Aughton Park 3,252 7.38% | Google

Photo Sales
Accrington 2,748 6.95%

4. Accrington 2,748 6.95%

Accrington 2,748 6.95% | Google

Photo Sales
Poulton-Le-Fylde 3,684 6.92%

5. Poulton-Le-Fylde 3,684 6.92%

Poulton-Le-Fylde 3,684 6.92% | Google

Photo Sales
Ormskirk 4,064 6.82%

6. Ormskirk 4,064 6.82%

Ormskirk 4,064 6.82% | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireBritish RailwaysPrestonLove YourTrains
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice