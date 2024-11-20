Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Steps taken to prevent a repeat of extensive flooding which damaged homes in Blackpool in 2017 have been successful, councillors have been told.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 300 properties in the north of Blackpool were inundated with water during a heavy weekend of rain in November of that year prompting calls for action from angry residents.

Steps have been taken to prevent flooding in Blackpool | National World

Since then investment of around £80m has been made by water company United Utilities including into construction of a 30 metre deep storm tank beneath Anchorsholme Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Blackledge, director of community and environmental services at Blackpool Council, said flood prevention measures also included cleaning out gulleys and clearing water channels on the edge of Blackpool.

He told a meeting of the Climate Change and Environment Scrutiny Committee, this meant there had been "no major flooding in Blackpool since 2017."

While some incidents of flooding are reported to the council, these have usually "gone down within three hours" and high risk areas such as beneath Devonshire Road Bridge have also now been resolved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But councillors were told concerns had been raised about the trend for many home-owners to pave over front gardens to provide car parking, thus potentially increasing the flood risk as rainwater could not naturally soak into the ground.

Coun Jane Hugo, cabinet member for climate change, said: "One thing we need to learn from is 'unpave the way' because putting down astro-turf and paving means there is nowhere for the water to go."

Members of the committee agreed recommendations relating to the Flood Risk Management Annual Report 2024.