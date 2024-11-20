Action including investment in huge water tank is helping to prevent flooding in Blackpool
Around 300 properties in the north of Blackpool were inundated with water during a heavy weekend of rain in November of that year prompting calls for action from angry residents.
Since then investment of around £80m has been made by water company United Utilities including into construction of a 30 metre deep storm tank beneath Anchorsholme Park.
John Blackledge, director of community and environmental services at Blackpool Council, said flood prevention measures also included cleaning out gulleys and clearing water channels on the edge of Blackpool.
He told a meeting of the Climate Change and Environment Scrutiny Committee, this meant there had been "no major flooding in Blackpool since 2017."
While some incidents of flooding are reported to the council, these have usually "gone down within three hours" and high risk areas such as beneath Devonshire Road Bridge have also now been resolved.
But councillors were told concerns had been raised about the trend for many home-owners to pave over front gardens to provide car parking, thus potentially increasing the flood risk as rainwater could not naturally soak into the ground.
Coun Jane Hugo, cabinet member for climate change, said: "One thing we need to learn from is 'unpave the way' because putting down astro-turf and paving means there is nowhere for the water to go."
Members of the committee agreed recommendations relating to the Flood Risk Management Annual Report 2024.
