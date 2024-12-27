Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work on a £7.5m scheme to transform a historic Blackpool building into a modern hub for small businesses is on track to be completed by next spring.

The scheme to upgrade the art deco Stanley Buildings in the town centre began in February 2024. It is being funded by a combination of £4.5m from Blackpool's £40m Town Deal, £2.8m from the council and £200,000 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Work began in February to transform the art deco Stanley Buildings into a business hub | National World

Coun Mark Smith, cabinet member for economy and built environment, told a recent meeting of the Tourism, Economy and Communities Scrutiny Committee the project was on schedule for completion in April or May.

He said: "There is a shortage of office space in the town centre and the Enterprise Centre on Lytham Road is full, so there is demand for this kind of space which businesses need. What we hope is businesses can start off in these units and as they grow they will move into bigger offices.

"With some extra funding we are also going to renovate nine other units on the ground floor on Caunce Street and Church Street. The whole block has had new windows and the roof has been repaired. So it has been a big investment including from the Town Deal funding. Companies can rent space and that money will then go back into maintaining the building."

How the Stanley Buildings looked befire the upgrade began | National World

The scheme is led by the council and supported by Cassidy + Ashton architects, with the building work being carried out by Mowbray Drive based company F. Parkinson Ltd. The £7.5m development will see the art deco Stanley Buildings, built in 1935, converted into 44 offices and meeting rooms with flexible co-worker space on the ground floor.

Situated between Caunce Street, Church Street and Cookson Street, the building was designed by renowned borough architect John Charles Robinson, famous for former civic landmarks including Derby Baths and South Shore Open Air Baths.

The investment, which is also due to include air source heat pumps and solar panels, will see the building re-purposed to meet modern needs while at the same time being preserved as a historic asset within the town centre.