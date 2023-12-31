News you can trust since 1873
The Mere Park pub, on Preston Old Road, has long been a cosy local - yet little is mentioned of its fine, Art Deco architectureThe Mere Park pub, on Preston Old Road, has long been a cosy local - yet little is mentioned of its fine, Art Deco architecture
11 Art Deco gems on the Fylde coast which are not always highlighted

By Richard Hunt
Published 31st Dec 2023, 11:48 GMT

Blackpool and the Fylde coast has some fine examples of Art Deco architecture.

Some obvious highlights include the former Odeon Cinema (now Funny Girls), The Edith Centre on the centre of Bank Hey Street and Albert Road - and the aptly named Art Deco Cafe in Stanley Park.

But here are some fairly well known buildings which somehow often get left of the usual local Art Deco lists but are still lovely instances of this much-loved genre.

Art Deco, short for the French Arts Décoratifs, and sometimes referred to simply as Deco, is a style of visual arts, architecture, and product design, that first appeared in Paris in the 1910s, and flourished in the United States and Europe during the 1920s to early 1930s.

Known for its bold, geometric shapes and strong colours, the style brought a radical new approach to architecture - and examples came in all shapes and sizes - as show in the buildings here which are stillaround today

1. The White Tower Restaurant

2. The Regent Cinema

3. The Royal Venue

