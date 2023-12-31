Blackpool and the Fylde coast has some fine examples of Art Deco architecture.

Some obvious highlights include the former Odeon Cinema (now Funny Girls), The Edith Centre on the centre of Bank Hey Street and Albert Road - and the aptly named Art Deco Cafe in Stanley Park.

But here are some fairly well known buildings which somehow often get left of the usual local Art Deco lists but are still lovely instances of this much-loved genre.

Art Deco, short for the French Arts Décoratifs, and sometimes referred to simply as Deco, is a style of visual arts, architecture, and product design, that first appeared in Paris in the 1910s, and flourished in the United States and Europe during the 1920s to early 1930s.

Known for its bold, geometric shapes and strong colours, the style brought a radical new approach to architecture - and examples came in all shapes and sizes - as show in the buildings here which are stillaround today