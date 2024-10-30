Four fire engines were called out last night to a blaze at an historic Art Deco building in Blackpool currently undergoing a £7.5m upgrade.

The crews were called out to the blaze, at the Caunce Street side of the historic Stanley Buildings, at 10.32pm.

Three of the four fire engines attending the Caunce Street blaze. Photo: Craig Wilson | Craig Wilson

Happly, although four fire engines came from Blackpool, Bispham, and South Shore to deal with the blaze and spent two hours tackling it, the building itself appears to be unharmed.

Work was continuing on the site this morning.

Firefighters used one hose reel, four breathing apparatus, a thermal imaging camera, and a positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters spend two hours tackling blaze at historic Blackpool building being given a £7.5m upgrade. Photo: Craig Wilson | Criag Wilson

The Stanley Buildings is one of the town’s historic locally listed buildings located on a triangular plot situated between Caunce Street, Church Street and Cookson Street in the town centre.

It currently houses a number of well established shops, including gents clothing store Mankind and vinyl record shop Records and Relics.

Work began in February to transform the art deco Stanley Buildings into a business hub | National World

Plans are curretly underway to transform the building into a thriving business growth hub forstart-up and growing small businesses in Blackpool.

Work began in February to transform Blackpool's Art Deco Stanley Buildings into a modern business hub as part of a £7.5m investment due to be completed by spring.

How the building looked before the revamp began | National World

A like-for-like replacement of faience tiles, which cover the upper floors of the building, had been proposed.

But the number of damaged blocks has been found to have more than doubled from the 99 originally identified to about 235.

Sandstone tiles will be used instead as a way of keeping down costs.

Town hall planners approved the changes despite the fact the building is in a conservation area.

A Blackpool Council spokesman said: “The fire brigade were called out to a fire in a ground floor unit at Stanley Buildings last night, currently being used by construction contractors.

“Although there has been some smoke damage to the unit and courtyard facing windows, the fire was contained, repairs will take place and ongoing works are unaffected.”