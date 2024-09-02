Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool’s promenade turned to a sea of yellow as 4,000 people took part in the town’s Night Run event, raising over £70,000 for Brian House Children’s Hospice.

Blackpool Night Run has proven exceptionally popular with runners of all abilities since it launched in 2019 as an opportunity to see the world famous Illuminations before the officialswitch on, while raising vital funds for Brian House.

Blackpool Night Run 2024. | nw

It’s free to enter, but participants are asked to donate or raise at least £30 in sponsorship towards the children’s hospice, which costs £1.4million a year to provide outstanding palliative and end-of-life care to local children with a life-limiting or life-threatening condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Events manager Kayleigh Penn said: “Night Run continues to be our most popular mass-participation event and we were overwhelmed at the number of people who joined us this year to see the lights in a unique way in aid of our exceptional care.

“It’s the first time we’ve had to close entries because we reached capacity, and the atmosphere on the night was just amazing.

“We’re always blown away at people’s generosity through our events, and are so thankful that through people donating or raising sponsorship this year, we’re on track to raise more than £70,000 through this year’s event. That’s a phenomenal amount which will go a long way in helping us to care for our area’s most fragile children.

Brian House Night Run - Run the Lights in Blackpool | nw

“The money raised at Blackpool Night Run will help us to provide our very specialist care to children living with incredibly complex medical conditions while creating fantastic memories to treasure for a lifetime, because we know that some lives are too short.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A huge thank you to our event sponsor, The Kentown Wizard Foundation, our amazing volunteer marshals and to everyone who joined us on the night to run under the lights.”

The charity is already taking registrations of interest for next year’s event, giving runners the chance to be the first to know when Blackpool Night Run 2025 is open to entries.

And its next event, Blackpool Memory Walk in aid of Trinity Hospice takes place on Saturday 12th October. Sign up at www.blackpoolmemorywalk.co.uk.