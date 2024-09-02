4,000 runners raise £70k in Blackpool Night Run 2024 for Brian House Children's Hospice
Blackpool Night Run has proven exceptionally popular with runners of all abilities since it launched in 2019 as an opportunity to see the world famous Illuminations before the officialswitch on, while raising vital funds for Brian House.
It’s free to enter, but participants are asked to donate or raise at least £30 in sponsorship towards the children’s hospice, which costs £1.4million a year to provide outstanding palliative and end-of-life care to local children with a life-limiting or life-threatening condition.
Events manager Kayleigh Penn said: “Night Run continues to be our most popular mass-participation event and we were overwhelmed at the number of people who joined us this year to see the lights in a unique way in aid of our exceptional care.
“It’s the first time we’ve had to close entries because we reached capacity, and the atmosphere on the night was just amazing.
“We’re always blown away at people’s generosity through our events, and are so thankful that through people donating or raising sponsorship this year, we’re on track to raise more than £70,000 through this year’s event. That’s a phenomenal amount which will go a long way in helping us to care for our area’s most fragile children.
“The money raised at Blackpool Night Run will help us to provide our very specialist care to children living with incredibly complex medical conditions while creating fantastic memories to treasure for a lifetime, because we know that some lives are too short.
“A huge thank you to our event sponsor, The Kentown Wizard Foundation, our amazing volunteer marshals and to everyone who joined us on the night to run under the lights.”
The charity is already taking registrations of interest for next year’s event, giving runners the chance to be the first to know when Blackpool Night Run 2025 is open to entries.
And its next event, Blackpool Memory Walk in aid of Trinity Hospice takes place on Saturday 12th October. Sign up at www.blackpoolmemorywalk.co.uk.
