The Run The Lights 10k and 5k was held this month as hundreds took part in the energetic and vibrant race.
The race started in the heart of Blackpool and followed a scenic route along the Promenade, passing iconic landmarks such as the Blackpool Tower, the Pleasure Beach, and the lively amusement arcades.
As the sun began to set, the town's renowned Illuminations came to life, illuminating the course with a spectacular display of lights, colours, and animations.
Runners of all abilities took part in the race from seasoned athletes aiming for personal bests to beginners looking to challenge themselves.
The Run the Lights 10k and 5k is not just about the race; it's a celebration of community and camaraderie.
Participants embraced the lively atmosphere, donned their brightest attire, and soaked up the electric energy of the event.
Spectators lined the route, cheered on the runners and added to the vibrant atmosphere.
After crossing the finish line, runners were greeted with a sense of accomplishment and a well-deserved medal.
