Blackpool Illuminations Switch On party has gone off with a bang.

Britain’s Got Talent winner Sydnie Christmas, ex-Pussycat Doll Kimberley Wyatt and Ella Henderson have been entertaining the crowds on the Tower Headlands in Blackpool.

Thousands have turned out out to join the party and are eagerly waiting to see Spice Girl Mel B flick the switch for 2024.

Here are some of our amazing highlights of the show so far...

Blackpool Illuminations Switch on moment 2024

1. Blackpool Illuminations Switch on The Blackpool Tower

Blackpool Illuminations Switch on moment 2024 | Dave Nelson Photo: Dave Nelson

Blackpool Illuminations 2024 switch on crowd

2. Blackpool Illuminations 2024 switch on crowd

Blackpool Illuminations 2024 switch on crowd | nw Photo: nw

A youngster enjoying the Blackpool Illuminations Switch on 2024

3. A youngster enjoying the Blackpool Illuminations Switch on 2024

A youngster enjoying the Blackpool Illuminations Switch on 2024 | nw Photo: nw

Sydnie Christmas at Blackpool Illuminations Switch on 2024

4. Friday 30th AUG 2024 Blackpool illuminations switch on , on the Comedy carpet Blackpool promenade . pictured sidnie christmas

Sydnie Christmas at Blackpool Illuminations Switch on 2024 | dave nelson Photo: Darren Nelson

Sydnie Christmas at Blackpool Illuminations Switch on 2024

5. Friday 30th AUG 2024 Blackpool illuminations switch on , on the Comedy carpet Blackpool promenade . pictured sidnie christmas

Sydnie Christmas at Blackpool Illuminations Switch on 2024 | dave nelson Photo: Darren Nelson

Sydnie Christmas at Blackpool Illuminations Switch on 2024

6. Sydnie Christmas at Blackpool Illuminations Switch on 2024

Sydnie Christmas at Blackpool Illuminations Switch on 2024 | nw Photo: nw

