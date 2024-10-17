22 dazzlingly brilliant pictures of Rumours Reunion in Blackpool at Trilogy Nightclub

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 16th Oct 2024, 15:26 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2024, 08:43 BST

It was another sell-out success when the second Rumours Reunion took place at Trilogy. Were you there?

Rumours was probably Blackpool’s most iconic late night venue for a generation and when they say they are going to do a reunion, tickets sell like hot cakes!

And what followed was an amazing day, (not too late!) just like the old days.

In fact it was so good, the organisers are planning another for Christmas.

Steve Lynton (aka Steve Martell) one of the original DJs said: “Due to demand it looks like another event is planned for the weekend before Christmas.

“It was amazing to see people actually dancing, drinking and enjoying themselves, instead of stood around on their phones all night! Rock on the older generation.”

Photos courtesy of Licklist and Trilogy

Rumours Reunion

Rumours Reunion

Rumours Reunion

Rumours Reunion

Rumours Reunion

Rumours Reunion

