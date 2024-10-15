Coyote Ugly Saloon bar has extended Blackpool auditions all this week

By Richard Hunt
Published 15th Oct 2024, 10:30 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 16:09 BST
Blackpool’s new Coyote Ugly Saloon bar is all set to swing open it doors next week - and auditions have been extended through to this week,

The world-famous bar has its grand opening on Thursday, October 24.

The New York bar that inspired the hit 2000 film will open at the former Revolution bar on the Promenade near North Pier.

Promising to deliver “the full Coyote Ugly experience” - the team will offer high-energy dance routines and ‘immersive events’.

The show bar, known for its staff dancing on bars, has been holding auditions for staff who do more than serve drinks - they dance on the bars as well!

Auditions took place over the weekend at the venue, where the distinctive black and red signage is now up - and will also be held this week.

A spokesman said: "Over the weekend, the Coyote open auditions at Blackpool were a huge success, and we were blown away by the incredible local talent on display.

“The response has been so overwhelming that we've decided to extend open auditions every night this week from 4pm to 7pm.

“If you think you’ve got what it takes to become a world-famous Coyote, we encourage you to pop by and show us your skills! We're just a week away from opening our doors for the first time, and we couldn’t be more excited.

“We truly appreciate all the support we've received so far from the community!”

