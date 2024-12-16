11 people were arrested after drugs, weapons and cash were seized during a crackdown on county lines in Lancashire.

Officers from West Division - which covers Blackpool, Fylde, Wyre, Lancaster, and Morecambe - recently participated in a series of targeted activities for County Lines Intensification Week.

The operation, which took place between November 25 and December 2, led to 11 arrests and 13 individuals being safeguarded from harm.

Officers also seized approximately £14,735 in cash, multiple mobile phones and significant quantities of drugs, including more than 800g of cocaine, quantities of heroin and crack and 160 cannabis plants.

Temp Det Supt Mark Riley said: “This activity is just a snapshot of the work we do across West Division every day to disrupt organised crime gangs.

“These gangs’ prey on the vulnerable, including children, and exploit them at will, often leaving their victims with devastating long-term consequences”.

“These arrests are a message to those who consider engaging in these activities in Lancashire. We will continue to relentlessly pursue those responsible and remove them from our streets.”

County lines refers to gangs and organised criminal networks that use dedicated mobile phone lines to traffic illegal drugs.

These gangs are often linked to violence, exploitation and drug dealing, with a particularly harmful impact on young and vulnerable people.

During the week, officers distributed leaflets encouraging members of the public to make themselves aware of the signs of child criminal exploitation.

Key indicators include children frequently going missing, having more clothes, mobile phones, or cash than usual, receiving excessive text messages or phone calls and disengagement from school.

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to tackling serious and organised crime, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud.

Clive Grunshaw, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire, said: "Organised crime, and gangs that operate across borders, damage entire communities in Lancashire and across the region.

"We are tackling this issue at full force through Operation Warrior, taking drugs off our streets, safeguarding vulnerable people and ensuring that crime gang suspects are arrested and brought to justice, wherever they are operating from.

"This requires strong partnership working between forces and the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit, as we stay one step ahead of offenders and disrupt these criminal enterprises.”

He added: “I will continue to support the Constabulary to tackle serious and organised crime and strip gang members of their assets, delivering on my Police and Crime Plan priorities and providing efficient and effective policing through strong leadership and tough scrutiny."

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.