Man arrested after 14 hour rooftop standoff with police in Blackpool cul-de-sac
Officers reportedly knocked on his door in Schofield Avenue, off Staining Road, at 6am but the man swiftly took to his roof to evade arrest.
He remained on the rooftop until around 8pm and a special police negotiator was brought to the scene to help bring him down safely.
Officers donned helmets and body armour to shield them, as the man ripped tiles from the roof and hurled them at officers in the cul-de-sac below. Residents were also reportedly evacuated from their homes as a precaution.
After around 14 hours, the man came down and gave himself up. He was arrested on suspicion of affray and criminal damage. Lancashire Police said he remains in custody today.
A spokesperson for the force said: “At around 6am yesterday morning (December 15) we attended a report of a disturbance on Schofield Avenue in Blackpool.
“Officers attended, and a man later began to throw objects off the roof of a building.
“The man later came down and was later arrested on suspicion of affray and criminal damage of a vehicle. He remains in custody.”