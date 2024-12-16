Man arrested after 14 hour rooftop standoff with police in Blackpool cul-de-sac

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 16th Dec 2024, 11:40 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man was arrested after a 14 hour rooftop standoff with police in Blackpool yesterday.

Officers reportedly knocked on his door in Schofield Avenue, off Staining Road, at 6am but the man swiftly took to his roof to evade arrest.

He remained on the rooftop until around 8pm and a special police negotiator was brought to the scene to help bring him down safely.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers donned helmets and body armour to shield them, as the man ripped tiles from the roof and hurled them at officers in the cul-de-sac below. Residents were also reportedly evacuated from their homes as a precaution.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Officers knocked on his door in Schofield Avenue, off Staining Road, at 6am but the man swiftly took to his roof to evade arrest.placeholder image
Officers knocked on his door in Schofield Avenue, off Staining Road, at 6am but the man swiftly took to his roof to evade arrest. | Google

Sign up for our free newsletters now

After around 14 hours, the man came down and gave himself up. He was arrested on suspicion of affray and criminal damage. Lancashire Police said he remains in custody today.

A spokesperson for the force said: “At around 6am yesterday morning (December 15) we attended a report of a disturbance on Schofield Avenue in Blackpool.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers attended, and a man later began to throw objects off the roof of a building.

“The man later came down and was later arrested on suspicion of affray and criminal damage of a vehicle. He remains in custody.”

Related topics:BlackpoolLancashire Police
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice