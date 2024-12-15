Teen charged with burglary after robbing pensioner in her 90s in her Freckleton home
Ross Chevereau, 19, of no fixed abode, has been charged with burglary after entering a home illegally.
The burglary took place in Freckleton on Tuesday, December 3.
The victim, who is in their nineties, was disturbed by an intruder in their home. Attending officers discovered that a number of items were stolen, some of which were located when PC Unsworth of Fylde Neighbourhood Police contacted pawn shops in the local area.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Chevereau, who was located and arrested in Blackpool, was also charged with possession of class B drugs.
He remains in custody until he appears at Lancaster Magistrates Court on Monday, December 16.