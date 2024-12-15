Teen charged with burglary after robbing pensioner in her 90s in her Freckleton home

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 15th Dec 2024, 11:10 BST

A teenager has been charged with burglary after robbing a pensioner in her home.

Ross Chevereau, 19, of no fixed abode, has been charged with burglary after entering a home illegally.

A number of items were stolen, some of which were recovered in a pawn shops.placeholder image
A number of items were stolen, some of which were recovered in a pawn shops. | Pacemaker

The burglary took place in Freckleton on Tuesday, December 3.

The victim, who is in their nineties, was disturbed by an intruder in their home. Attending officers discovered that a number of items were stolen, some of which were located when PC Unsworth of Fylde Neighbourhood Police contacted pawn shops in the local area.

Chevereau, who was located and arrested in Blackpool, was also charged with possession of class B drugs.

He remains in custody until he appears at Lancaster Magistrates Court on Monday, December 16.

