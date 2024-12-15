A teenager has been charged with burglary after robbing a pensioner in her home.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross Chevereau, 19, of no fixed abode, has been charged with burglary after entering a home illegally.

A number of items were stolen, some of which were recovered in a pawn shops. | Pacemaker

The burglary took place in Freckleton on Tuesday, December 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim, who is in their nineties, was disturbed by an intruder in their home. Attending officers discovered that a number of items were stolen, some of which were located when PC Unsworth of Fylde Neighbourhood Police contacted pawn shops in the local area.

Chevereau, who was located and arrested in Blackpool, was also charged with possession of class B drugs.

He remains in custody until he appears at Lancaster Magistrates Court on Monday, December 16.