There’s only 10 days to go until this year’s Beaverbooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run.

With the countdown firmly on, so far more than 1,500 runners have signed up for the event - meaning its the biggest Fun Run since before the pandemic. Last year there were 1,490 runners, 1,234 in 2022, 1,238 in 2021, 1,244 in 2020, 2,287 in 2019 and 2,204 in 2018.

How much was raised for Trinity Hospice in those years?

2018 - £64,817.17

2019 - £66,786.76

2020 - £34,519.14

2021 - £42,390.18

2022 - £51,914.61

2023 - £77,012.45

Runners can raise sponsorship for any charity they like, but their entry fee will go towards dedicated hospice care across the Fylde coast. In the past decade, a total of £639,454 has been raised for the hospice.

Head of Fundraising at the hospice, Linzi Warburton, said: "The Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run is a well-established event in the town, and one which we are incredibly proud to organise, with support from our friends at Beaverbrooks.”

Get involved

The Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run starts at 11am on Sunday, May 12.