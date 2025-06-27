One-of-a-kind Boeing 737 glamping experience lands at Blackpool holiday park
Manor House Glamping already boasts some of the UK’s most unique camping ‘pods’, including a classic yellow American school bus, an ex Royal Navy Lynx helicopter, a fire engine and a Rolls Royce-built jet engine.
But this week, the holiday park revealed its biggest attraction yet - a section of a huge Boeing 737, where couple’s can bunk down for a luxury stay inside its spacious cockpit.
When it is ready, a night’s stay is expected to cost around £250 a night. You can find more details on the Manor House Glamping website.
Formerly part of the British Midland Airways fleet, the Boeing 737-500 was a curious sight as it was transported up the M6 and along the M55 to its new home at Manor House Glamping on Wednesday (June 25).
It’s the second 737 to be transformed into a glamping pod at the holiday park, a big brother to the smaller Boeing 737-300 next door.
