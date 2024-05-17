WATCH: Blackpool's best properties on the market this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Watch our video as we round-up some of the best properties on the market this week.

From a gorgeous beachy style seafront house to a magnificent residence with a pool to die for, these are the properties which we think are among the best for sale.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...