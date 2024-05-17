WATCH: Blackpool's best properties on the market this week

By The Newsroom
Published 17th May 2024, 15:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Watch our video as we round-up some of the best properties on the market this week.

From a gorgeous beachy style seafront house to a magnificent residence with a pool to die for, these are the properties which we think are among the best for sale.

There's also a great little buy on Midgeland Road, a house which is almost falling to pieces but what a fabulous project it would be for the right investor...

Related topics:PropertiesBlackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.