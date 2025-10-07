Timewarp terraced house in Fleetwood up for sale by auction with rock bottom guide price

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 7th Oct 2025, 10:17 BST

This three-bedroom mid-terrace at 16 Poulton Road in Fleetwood offers serious potential.

With two reception rooms, a kitchen, three bedrooms, and bathroom, the timewarp property retains its traditional layout and character features. Front and rear gardens add outdoor appeal.

Just 15 minutes from Fleetwood Beach and close to local shops and transport links, it’s ideal for first-time buyers, renovators or investors.

With the right touch, this could become a striking period home — blending heritage charm with modern convenience at an accessible price.

It’s up for auction on October 16 and 17 with a guide price of £35,000 upwards. See Auction House London for full details.

Poulton Road, Fleetwood

Poulton Road, Fleetwood

Poulton Road, Fleetwood

Poulton Road, Fleetwood

Poulton Road, Fleetwood

Poulton Road, Fleetwood

Poulton Road, Fleetwood

Poulton Road, Fleetwood

Poulton Road, Fleetwood

Poulton Road, Fleetwood

Poulton Road, Fleetwood

Poulton Road, Fleetwood

