Unique detached house in Vicarage Road, Blackpool used to be two semis but is now a huge property

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 6th Oct 2025, 10:46 BST

This is a truly exceptional 3 bedroom detached home in Vicarage Lane.

This unique property has been thoughtfully converted from two adjoining homes into one expansive residence, offering an impressive amount of living space designed with both style and functionality in mind. It’s detached and has three bedrooms.

Finished to the highest of standards throughout, the home is perfect for families seeking spacious modern living or investors looking for an attractive rental opportunity in the area.

It’s on the market for £385,000 with Ben Rose, Bamber Bridge

Take a tour...

ICYMI: I would buy this just for the garden - 4 bed detached house for sale in the heart of Blackpool has everything

Thatched 3 bed cottage for sale in charming Wrea Green village overlooks The Green and is deceptively spacious

Vicarage Lane, Blackpool

1. Ben Rose, Bamber Bridge

Vicarage Lane, Blackpool | Ben Rose, Bamber Bridge

Photo Sales
Vicarage Lane, Blackpool

2. Ben Rose, Bamber Bridge

Vicarage Lane, Blackpool | Ben Rose, Bamber Bridge

Photo Sales
Vicarage Lane, Blackpool

3. Ben Rose, Bamber Bridge

Vicarage Lane, Blackpool | Ben Rose, Bamber Bridge

Photo Sales
Vicarage Lane, Blackpool

4. Ben Rose, Bamber Bridge

Vicarage Lane, Blackpool | Ben Rose, Bamber Bridge

Photo Sales
Vicarage Lane, Blackpool

5. Ben Rose, Bamber Bridge

Vicarage Lane, Blackpool | Ben Rose, Bamber Bridge

Photo Sales
Vicarage Lane, Blackpool

6. Ben Rose, Bamber Bridge

Vicarage Lane, Blackpool | Ben Rose, Bamber Bridge

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyBlackpoolInvestorsSpace
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice