This unique property has been thoughtfully converted from two adjoining homes into one expansive residence, offering an impressive amount of living space designed with both style and functionality in mind. It’s detached and has three bedrooms.
Finished to the highest of standards throughout, the home is perfect for families seeking spacious modern living or investors looking for an attractive rental opportunity in the area.
It’s on the market for £385,000 with Ben Rose, Bamber Bridge
Take a tour...
