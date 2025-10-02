The Fleetwood property is finished to an exceptional standard, featuring a sleek family bath and shower room, an enclosed rear garden, and a versatile garage.
The standout master bedroom offers both space and style, while a spiral staircase adds a unique architectural touch.
With an extensive driveway accommodating several vehicles, this stylish home blends modern comfort with everyday practicality.
It has the most beautiful garden too.
It’s on the market for £395,000 with Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood
