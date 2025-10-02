Stand-out renovated three bed bungalow in Fleetwood is a rare find with high-end spec offering space and style

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 2nd Oct 2025, 10:37 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2025, 11:15 BST

This beautifully renovated detached bungalow is a rare find, boasting three spacious double bedrooms and an impressive open-plan kitchen, dining, and family room.

The Fleetwood property is finished to an exceptional standard, featuring a sleek family bath and shower room, an enclosed rear garden, and a versatile garage.

The standout master bedroom offers both space and style, while a spiral staircase adds a unique architectural touch.

With an extensive driveway accommodating several vehicles, this stylish home blends modern comfort with everyday practicality.

It has the most beautiful garden too.

It’s on the market for £395,000 with Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

The Ridgeway, Fleetwood

The Ridgeway, Fleetwood | Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

The Ridgeway, Fleetwood

The Ridgeway, Fleetwood | Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

The Ridgeway, Fleetwood

The Ridgeway, Fleetwood | Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

The Ridgeway, Fleetwood

The Ridgeway, Fleetwood | Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

The Ridgeway, Fleetwood

The Ridgeway, Fleetwood | Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

The Ridgeway, Fleetwood

The Ridgeway, Fleetwood | Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

