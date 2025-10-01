I take a tour of Cleveleys most expensive property on Rightmove and you will know this exclusive area

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 1st Oct 2025, 11:06 BST

Situated on Holmefield Avenue, this amazing property is the most expensive on the market in Cleveleys

Set back down a private, tree lined driveway, sits this executive, detached family home.

Offering a striking kitchen and breakfast room as well as an extremely spacious lounge with conservatory that spans the full width of the property.

There are four to five bedrooms, four with en-suite bath and shower rooms, stunning landscaped gardens, double garage, and parking.

There is no chain delay.

It’s on the market for £900,000 with Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

