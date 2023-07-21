News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Detainees in custody sometimes left naked in cells, inspectors find
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Duncan Raistrick, BlackpoolDuncan Raistrick, Blackpool
Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Superior detached four bedroomed Blackpool house in prime Stanley Park area of St Clement's Avenue

This is a bit special.
By Claire Lark
Published 21st Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

It’s a handsome double fronted grand house which has a graciously portioned design from a bygone era. But it’s modern and has so much to offer a family. It’s on the market for £475,000 with Duncan Raistrick through Rightmove

In case you missed them: Immaculate three bedroomed bungalow on Devonshire Road in Blackpool has landscaped gardens with porcelain patio

Ultra-modern extended semi-detached on Bispham Road in Blackpool on the market through Zoopla

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

1. St Clement's Avenue, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool Photo: Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

2. St Clement's Avenue, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool Photo: Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

3. St Clement's Avenue, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool Photo: Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

4. St Clement's Avenue, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool Photo: Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

5. St Clement's Avenue, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool Photo: Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

6. St Clement's Avenue, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool Photo: Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

7. St Clement's Avenue, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool Photo: Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

8. St Clement's Avenue, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool Photo: Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:BlackpoolStanley ParkZooplaRightmove