Superior detached four bedroomed Blackpool house in prime Stanley Park area of St Clement's Avenue
This is a bit special.
By Claire Lark
Published 21st Jul 2023, 06:00 BST
It’s a handsome double fronted grand house which has a graciously portioned design from a bygone era. But it’s modern and has so much to offer a family. It’s on the market for £475,000 with Duncan Raistrick through Rightmove
