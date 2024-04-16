Stunningly renovated property on the Blackpool market, reduced with 2 beds and interior perfection

This is an absolutely stunning property which has been fully renovated throughout.

By Claire Lark
Published 16th Apr 2024, 14:51 BST

It’ has a Wren kitchen, a cast iron log burner and every room has been decorated beautifully with bespoke detailing. It has been reduced in price and is on the market for £230,000 with Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys

1. Cavendish Road, Blackpool

2. Cavendish Road, Blackpool

3. Cavendish Road, Blackpool

4. Cavendish Road, Blackpool

5. Cavendish Road, Blackpool

6. Cavendish Road, Blackpool

