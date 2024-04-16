It’ has a Wren kitchen, a cast iron log burner and every room has been decorated beautifully with bespoke detailing. It has been reduced in price and is on the market for £230,000 with Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys
ICYMI: "I can't believe how big this is!" Eight bedroomed property for sale on Lytham Road in Blackpool
"I don't know why this is still for sale" Victorian semi in Poulton-le-Fylde is brimming with character
I take you on a tour of an unusual Fleetwood property for sale which is both refurbished and stunning
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.