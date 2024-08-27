Stunning detached house for sale in The Hermitage, Cleveleys with duck pond views

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 27th Aug 2024, 08:49 BST

This stunning property on the market is set within the exclusive Hermitage location of Cleveleys.

It features scenic views over the green and duck pond. With spacious rooms throughout, the four bedroomed detached house has a Siematic kitchen with integrated Miele appliances. The master bedroom has an en-suite and a driveway providing ample off street parking. It’s a beautoful family home and is on the market for £565,000 with the Square Room

