Stand-out 4 bed Holmefield Avenue stunner in 'The Towers' Thornton Cleveleys up for sale

This is a superb property which has been heavily extended and the owners would consider part exchange.
By Claire Lark
Published 21st Nov 2023, 13:44 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 13:44 GMT

It has been reduced and is on the market for £795,000. It comes with a complete refurbishment, a new garage and electric powered gates at the front. It’s beautiful inside making the most of open plan living and there’s a massive hot tub in the garden. It’s on the market with eXp UK, North West through Rightmove

In case you missed them: Contemporary 4 bed Thornton cul de sac house with outstanding design features on the market

Massive 6 bed detached house in Bispham with studio flat up for sale

