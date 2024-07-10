Spectacular sea views for stunning Blackpool apartment with wrap around balcony on the market

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 10th Jul 2024, 10:15 BST

This stunning apartment ticks all the boxes for contemporary living.

Not only has it got the most amazing seaviews from it’s third floor vantage point, it has a 60ft by 20ft wrap around balcony to see them from.

There are two large bedrooms, a delux integrated kitchen, a roof terrace and gymnasium. Take a tour, it’s fabulous...

1. New South Promenade, Blackpool

2. New South Promenade, Blackpool

3. New South Promenade, Blackpool

4. New South Promenade, Blackpool

5. New South Promenade, Blackpool

6. New South Promenade, Blackpool

