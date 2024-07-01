"I can't believe how cheap this is" Bargain Blackpool semi-detached house for sale

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 1st Jul 2024, 12:52 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 12:52 BST

This is a snip of a price at £120,000.

It’s a three bedroomed semi-detached house on Ansdell Road and is lovely inside. It has well proportioned bedrooms, a recently decorated lounge and an open plan kitchen / diner. There’s also no chain involved. It’s on the market with Purplebricks

Purplebricks

Ansdell Road, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Ansdell Road, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Ansdell Road, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Ansdell Road, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Ansdell Road, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Ansdell Road, Blackpool

Photo Sales
