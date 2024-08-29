It’s on Newton Drive in Blackpool and has had £10k knocked off the price. There’s also no chain involved in the sale.
Beautifully presented and spacious, it’s a five bedroom, three storey family home situated on a very large plot. It has generous room sizes, an en-suite master bedroom and a mainly south facing rear garden. It fabulous, take a tour....
It’s on the market with The Square Room at £440,000
