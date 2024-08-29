Slashed price for enormous detached house on Newton Drive in Blackpool with character and style

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 29th Aug 2024, 12:12 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2024, 12:13 BST

This immaculate home has been reduced in price.

It’s on Newton Drive in Blackpool and has had £10k knocked off the price. There’s also no chain involved in the sale.

Beautifully presented and spacious, it’s a five bedroom, three storey family home situated on a very large plot. It has generous room sizes, an en-suite master bedroom and a mainly south facing rear garden. It fabulous, take a tour....

It’s on the market with The Square Room at £440,000

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

1. Newton Drive, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast


The Square Room, Fylde Coast

2. Newton Drive, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast


The Square Room, Fylde Coast

3. Newton Drive, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast


The Square Room, Fylde Coast

4. Newton Drive, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast


The Square Room, Fylde Coast

5. Newton Drive, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast


The Square Room, Fylde Coast

6. Newton Drive, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast


