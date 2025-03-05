On the market for £1.2m with Lytham Estate Agents, this exceptional detached home is not only well-placed between Blackpool and St Annes, but is set within an acre of beautifully landscaped gardens, offering a perfect blend of luxury, space, and privacy in a highly sought-after location.

Stepping into the home, the grand entrance hall leads to a spacious ground floor with a family living room, a sleek and modern breakfast kitchen, a bright orangery, a cosy snug, a home office, a utility room, and a handy downstairs WC.

Heading upstairs, you’ll find a main bedroom suite featuring a dressing room and en-suite bathroom, as well as 3 additional double bedrooms, each with en-suite bathrooms of their own for ultimate independence.

One of this home’s standout features is the detached guesthouse, which includes a games room (formerly a double garage), lounge/bar area, shower room, and a first-floor guest room. The self-contained gym further adds to the versatility of the property.

Outside is arguably where this home really shines, however - the extensive gardens, large patio, outdoor kitchen and barbecue area, and stunning pond with a water feature are all gorgeous. Additional practical features include a tractor shed, stable, and ample parking via a secure gated in-and-out driveway.

The property offers the ultimate in luxury living, with high-end finishes, extensive indoor and outdoor spaces, and unparalleled privacy. It is conveniently located near local amenities and enjoys excellent access to Blackpool, Lytham, and St Annes.

Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss…

1 . Division Lane (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents) Division Lane (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents) | Division Lane (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents) Photo Sales

2 . Division Lane (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents) Division Lane (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents) | Division Lane (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents) Photo Sales

3 . Division Lane (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents) Division Lane (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents) | Division Lane (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents) Photo Sales

4 . Division Lane (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents) Division Lane (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents) | Division Lane (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents) Photo Sales

5 . Division Lane (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents) Division Lane (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents) | Division Lane (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents) Photo Sales