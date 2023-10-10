News you can trust since 1873
Panoramic views across North Shore Golf Club for Blackpool bungalow for sale in Northgate

This beautiful bungalow has panoramic views across the gold club. Occupying an enviable position in Bispham, with panoramic views across North Shore Golf Course sits this deceptively spacious 2/3 bedroom dormer bungalow with 2 reception rooms, luxury bathroom suite, spacious kitchen and easy maintenance gardens. Accommodation briefly comprises; entrance hallway, lounge, two ground floor bedrooms, large dining room, spacious kitchen and a good sized loft room with proper staircase, ideal for use as a study/hobby room/bedroom. In addition, there is gas central heating, double glazing and easy maintenance gardens which surround the property. Early viewing is highly recommended.
By Claire Lark
Published 10th Oct 2023, 15:13 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 15:13 BST

It’s deceptively spacious with two to three bedrooms, a luxury bathroom suite, spacious kitchen and easy maintenance gardents. It’s on the market for £220,000 with Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool through Rightmove

