Old Pond House on Linden Close in Thornton Cleveleys well-known for its private pond is up for sale for less than a million

The owners of this beautiful property in the exclusive Linden Close, created their own pond with a quaint bridge
By Claire Lark
Published 26th Oct 2023, 09:04 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 09:30 BST

With four large bedrooms, great sized flexible living spaces, and immaculate landscaped gardens, it is the perfect sized and layout for any family. This home is incredibly unique, with bespoke features throughout that frequently pay homage to the private pond. The entire home has been impeccably designed by the current owner to suit family living and entertaining, taking full advantage of the indoors and outdoors. It’s up for £925,000 with Lytham Estate Agents through Rightmove

Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Linden Close, Thornton Cleveleys

Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham Photo: Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

2. Linden Close, Thornton Cleveleys

Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham Photo: Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

3. Linden Close, Thornton Cleveleys

Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham Photo: Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

4. Linden Close, Thoornton Cleveleys

Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham Photo: Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

5. Linden Close, Thornton Cleveleys

Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham Photo: Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

6. Linden Close, Thornton Cleveleys

Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham Photo: Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

