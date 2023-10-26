With four large bedrooms, great sized flexible living spaces, and immaculate landscaped gardens, it is the perfect sized and layout for any family. This home is incredibly unique, with bespoke features throughout that frequently pay homage to the private pond. The entire home has been impeccably designed by the current owner to suit family living and entertaining, taking full advantage of the indoors and outdoors. It’s up for £925,000 with Lytham Estate Agents through Rightmove