It’s in Wilvere Court, Queens Promenade, Norbreck and is situated within easy access to Cleveleys centre, the sea front and public transport links. The apartment features generous room sizes throughout, promenade views, a modern fitted kitchen and a garage to the rear. It’s on the market with The Square Room for £150,000
