No chain in sale of seafront flat in Wilvere Court, Queens Promenade and it's a snip of a price

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 18th Sep 2024, 11:25 BST

There’s no chain in the sale of this two bedroom ground floor apartment.

It’s in Wilvere Court, Queens Promenade, Norbreck and is situated within easy access to Cleveleys centre, the sea front and public transport links. The apartment features generous room sizes throughout, promenade views, a modern fitted kitchen and a garage to the rear. It’s on the market with The Square Room for £150,000

