No chain for recently built 4 bed semi-detached house for sale in Stony Hill Avenue Blackpool
This is a great buy for a family – it’s all about location and having four good sized bedrooms
It’s a popular area near schools and public transport yet tucked away from the main roads. It has off-road parking and bi-fold doors to the back garden. It’s on the market for £275,000 with Stephen Tew, Blackpool through Rightmove
In case you missed them: Immaculate semi-detached house with open-plan living in Devonshire Road Blackpool for sale
South Shore location for 4 bed detached house for sale with two driveways in Walpole Avenue Blackpool
1 / 3