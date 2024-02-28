It's luxury living to the highest with five bedrooms, exquisite living areas, a gym, bar and secret doors for the children. No expense spared, it has a roof terrace and stunning gardes. It's on the market for £1,400,000 with Entwistle Green Estate Agents Only pictures can tell the story...
