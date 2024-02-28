News you can trust since 1873
Magnificent million pound 5 bed Blackpool mansion for sale on North Park Drive

This magnificent home is new to the market.

By Claire Lark
Published 28th Feb 2024, 10:42 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 10:42 GMT

It's luxury living to the highest with five bedrooms, exquisite living areas, a gym, bar and secret doors for the children. No expense spared, it has a roof terrace and stunning gardes. It's on the market for £1,400,000 with Entwistle Green Estate Agents Only pictures can tell the story...

Entwistle Green, Blackpool

1. North Park Drive, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool

2. North Park Drive, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool

3. North Park Drive, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool

4. North Park Drive, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool

5. North Park Drive, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool

6. North Park Drive, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool

