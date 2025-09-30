It offers over 2,600 sq. ft. of beautifully designed living space, ideal for modern family life and entertaining.

A standout bedroom features a Juliet balcony, walk-in wardrobe, and luxury ensuite with freestanding bath.

Two additional ensuite bedrooms ensure comfort for family or guests.

The rear extension forms a sociable open-plan kitchen diner and snug, complete with log burner.

The rest of the accommodation offers flexible spaces include a second snug, a fourth bedroom or office, and a separate annex.

Outside, a landscaped garden and gated driveway add to the appeal. Ideally located near Amounderness Way, with easy access to Poulton and coastal towns.

It’s on the market for £450,000 with Blanc Street, Powered by eXp UK, covering Poulton

Take a tour...

