Is this Blackpool's most black and white home? Unique 4 bed family property with hot tub for sale

Published 7th Mar 2025, 12:02 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 12:05 BST

This place is a picture of black and white!

On the market for £240,000 with Purplebricks, this home certainly features a unique style.

This spacious four-bedroom semi-detached house, set on a generous corner plot in Bispham, offers a unique blend of comfort and convenience. Positioned near local amenities, schools, and transport links, it also provides easy access to Cleveleys, Bispham village, and the promenade.

The property features a versatile layout, with a lounge (currently used as a bedroom), a well-equipped kitchen/living area with a fireplace, and a dining area with a hot tub and sliding doors leading to the landscaped rear garden, complete with a built-in barbecue and seating.

Upstairs, you'll find three bedrooms, including two doubles, and a stunning four-piece family bathroom. Additional highlights include off-road parking for several cars, double glazing, and gas central heating. Previously an AirBnB, the property is offered with no onward chain and is finished to a high standard, making it an excellent choice for prospective buyers.

Take a look around...

England Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

1. England Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

England Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks) | England Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

England Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

2. England Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

England Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks) | England Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

England Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

3. England Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

England Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks) | England Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

England Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

4. England Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

England Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks) | England Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

England Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

5. England Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

England Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks) | England Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

England Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

6. England Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

England Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks) | England Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
