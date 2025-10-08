Historic location for 2 bed apartment for sale in Fleetwood with view of amazing lighthouse that people love

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 8th Oct 2025, 13:41 BST

This fantastic first floor apartment is located within one of Fleetwood’s oldest properties.

It’s modern, well maintained and a short distance to the prom, seafront, market and shops.

The apartment has a modern kitchen and bathroom, spacious lounge with a balcony. You can see Pharos Lighthouse from there.

Light and airy, it has a spacious internal footprint and briefly comprises entrance hall with door to the second bedroom and and open plan kitchen, breakfast and living room with a door to the balcony. There’s a modern family shower room and the main bedroom has fitted furniture

It’s on the market for £92,000 with Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

ICYMI: Timewarp terraced house in Fleetwood up for sale by auction with rock bottom guide price

I would buy this just for the garden - 4 bed detached house for sale in the heart of Blackpool has everything

Queens Terrace, Fleetwood

1. Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

Queens Terrace, Fleetwood | Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

Photo Sales
Queens Terrace, Fleetwood

2. Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

Queens Terrace, Fleetwood | Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

Photo Sales
Queens Terrace, Fleetwood

3. Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

Queens Terrace, Fleetwood | Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

Photo Sales
Queens Terrace, Fleetwood

4. Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

Queens Terrace, Fleetwood | Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

Photo Sales
Queens Terrace, Fleetwood

5. Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

Queens Terrace, Fleetwood | Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

Photo Sales
Queens Terrace, Fleetwood

6. Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

Queens Terrace, Fleetwood | Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FleetwoodPeopleFurnitureBlackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice