It’s modern, well maintained and a short distance to the prom, seafront, market and shops.
The apartment has a modern kitchen and bathroom, spacious lounge with a balcony. You can see Pharos Lighthouse from there.
Light and airy, it has a spacious internal footprint and briefly comprises entrance hall with door to the second bedroom and and open plan kitchen, breakfast and living room with a door to the balcony. There’s a modern family shower room and the main bedroom has fitted furniture
It’s on the market for £92,000 with Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Fleetwood
