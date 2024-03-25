Impressive plot size for Blackpool detached house on Hawes Side Lane with 4 beds and stylish interior

This beautiful detached house on Hawes Side Lane offers the wow factor and flexible living.

By Claire LarkContributor
Published 25th Mar 2024, 10:01 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2024, 10:42 GMT

It has four bedrooms and some great features, stylish with no expense spared. There's a lovely open plan dining kitchen and the whole property is sat on a great piece of land. It's on the market for £325k with Stephen Tew Estate Agents

1. Hawes Side Lane, Blackpool

2. Hawes Side Lane, Blackpool

3. Hawes Side Lane, Blackpool

4. Hawes Side Lane, Blackpool

5. Hawes Side Lane, Blackpool

6. Hawes Side Lane, Blackpool

