It has four bedrooms and some great features, stylish with no expense spared. There's a lovely open plan dining kitchen and the whole property is sat on a great piece of land. It's on the market for £325k with Stephen Tew Estate Agents
ICYMI: Magnificent sunset views from Blackpool house for sale on Queens Promenade with 3 beds and balcony
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.