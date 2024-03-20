Impressive 4 bed Poulton-le-Fylde house in Garstang Road East has an arts and crafts style exterior

This is a stunning house, beautifully designed with so many fabulous features.

By Claire Lark
Published 20th Mar 2024, 14:56 GMT

With an arts and crafts style exterior, grand entrance hall with Kitewinder staircase and glass balustrade, it's everything you would expect a property to be with a £849,950 price tag. It has Barbas inset log burner with slide and hide door and slate hearth, an enormous open plan living space and kitchen. The list goes on. Take a tour with Farrell Heyworth Estate Agents

ICYMI: Reduced 5 bed Thornton Cleveleys house on the market with uninterrupted sea views on Shore Road

Corner plot Blackpool detached house for sale on Devonshire Road has exquisite interior

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Farrell Heyworth, covering Poulton le Fylde

1. Garstang Road East, Poulton

Farrell Heyworth, covering Poulton le Fylde

Photo Sales
Farrell Heyworth, covering Poulton le Fylde

2. Garstang Road East, Poulton-le-Fylde

Farrell Heyworth, covering Poulton le Fylde

Photo Sales
Farrell Heyworth, covering Poulton le Fylde

3. Garstang Rod East, Poulton-le-Fylde

Farrell Heyworth, covering Poulton le Fylde

Photo Sales
Farrell Heyworth, covering Poulton le Fylde

4. Garstang Road East, Poulton-le-Fylde

Farrell Heyworth, covering Poulton le Fylde

Photo Sales
Farrell Heyworth, covering Poulton le Fylde

5. Garstang Rod East, Poulton-le-Fylde

Farrell Heyworth, covering Poulton le Fylde

Photo Sales
Farrell Heyworth, covering Poulton le Fylde

6. Garstang Road East, Poulton-le-Fylde

Farrell Heyworth, covering Poulton le Fylde

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Property

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.