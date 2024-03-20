With an arts and crafts style exterior, grand entrance hall with Kitewinder staircase and glass balustrade, it's everything you would expect a property to be with a £849,950 price tag. It has Barbas inset log burner with slide and hide door and slate hearth, an enormous open plan living space and kitchen. The list goes on. Take a tour with Farrell Heyworth Estate Agents
