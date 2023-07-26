News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Duncan Raistrick, BlackpoolDuncan Raistrick, Blackpool
Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Imposing detached Blackpool house on Lytham Road is ideal for development

A handsome and unique turn-of-the-century house which is currently arranged as three, one bedroomed flats.
By Claire Lark
Published 26th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

But how fabulous would it be converted back to a single residence? So much potential. It’s on the market for £300,000 with Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool through Rightmove

In case you missed them: Quirky Blackpool house with Edwardian features on Warbreck Hill Road with a sea glimpse from the terrace

Apartment inside former Miners' Convalescent Home in Blackpool is Admiral Point gem with two bedrooms

Blackpool detached house is oldest in Marton and is up for sale through Rightmove

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

1. Lytham Road, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool Photo: Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

2. Lytham Road, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool Photo: Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

3. Lytham Road, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool Photo: Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

4. Lytham Road, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool Photo: Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

5. Lytham Road, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool Photo: Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

6. Lytham Road, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool Photo: Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

7. Lytham Road, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool Photo: Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

8. Lytham Road, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool Photo: Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Page 1 of 1
Related topics:BlackpoolRightmoveEdwardian