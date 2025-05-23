It has a state-of-the-art luxury fitted kitchen, complete with a charming breakfast area. One of its truly unique features is the utility laundry room with a separate WC, ingeniously located within a converted bomb shelter dating back to World War 2.

The house will be open for viewing as part of the UK’s biggest Open House Event but you need to contact the estate agents. It has been reduced in price and is now on the market for £390k with Entwistle Green Estate Agents through Rightmove

As the estate agents say: “This classic gentleman’s residence impeccably preserves a wealth of original features.”

Also, be sure not to miss: