I tour a clean-cut 4 bed detached Blackpool family home near the airport with modern features for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 4th Mar 2025, 10:48 BST

Located in a desirable area, this home is something of a complete package.

On the market for offers in excess of £280,000 with Stephen Tew, this 4 bed detached home is located in Marton Fold near Blackpool Airport and offers a spacious design ideal for modern family living.

Sign up to our Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter, it’s fun and free.

On the ground floor, the home features an entrance hall, a bright and airy conservatory providing additional natural light, and a separate lounge off the open-plan kitchen/diner, ideal for entertaining.

Keep ahead of all breaking Blackpool news - sign up to our Gazette newsletter.

As well as a ground floor bedroom, which could also serve as an office or snug room, this home has a large family living room perfect for movie nights together, and a number of spacious bedrooms.

Essential Blackpool culture and showbiz in our Gazette newsletter - sign up here.

The property also boasts a generous south-facing garden, perfect for outdoor enjoyment, with the garden including an artificial lawn, flagstones, and a composite decking area with a remote-controlled electric awning, making it the perfect place for relaxation and entertaining friends and family when the weather improves.

Don’t miss all the important local Blackpool news - sign up for our newsletter here.

A wooden storage shed with power and light offers extra storage, while a hot and cold outside tap adds year-round practicality for the odd job. There is also off-road parking for multiple cars available at the front of the property.

Follow the latest Seasiders news from Amos Wynn by signing up to our newsletter.

With its spacious interiors and beautiful outdoor space, this home is perfect for those seeking a stylish, comfortable family residence. Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss…

Vast 6-bed Blackpool Promenade property still up for sale chain-free with reduced price tag

If Jeremy Clarkson can do it... 5 stunning Lancashire farms for sale for anyone looking for a change of career

I've always wanted my own turret! Massive characterful 5 bed seafront Fleetwood home up for sale

Greggs announces brand new menu item after TikTok buzz... here's where you can get your hands on it

I'd love to live in this glorious 5 bed Preston mansion with indoor pool, gym, and state-of-the-art tech

Belverdale Gardens (Credit: Stephen Tew)

1. Belverdale Gardens (Credit: Stephen Tew)

Belverdale Gardens (Credit: Stephen Tew) | Belverdale Gardens (Credit: Stephen Tew)

Photo Sales
Belverdale Gardens (Credit: Stephen Tew)

2. Belverdale Gardens (Credit: Stephen Tew)

Belverdale Gardens (Credit: Stephen Tew) | Belverdale Gardens (Credit: Stephen Tew)

Photo Sales
Belverdale Gardens (Credit: Stephen Tew)

3. Belverdale Gardens (Credit: Stephen Tew)

Belverdale Gardens (Credit: Stephen Tew) | Belverdale Gardens (Credit: Stephen Tew)

Photo Sales
Belverdale Gardens (Credit: Stephen Tew)

4. Belverdale Gardens (Credit: Stephen Tew)

Belverdale Gardens (Credit: Stephen Tew) | Belverdale Gardens (Credit: Stephen Tew)

Photo Sales
Belverdale Gardens (Credit: Stephen Tew)

5. Belverdale Gardens (Credit: Stephen Tew)

Belverdale Gardens (Credit: Stephen Tew) | Belverdale Gardens (Credit: Stephen Tew)

Photo Sales
Belverdale Gardens (Credit: Stephen Tew)

6. Belverdale Gardens (Credit: Stephen Tew)

Belverdale Gardens (Credit: Stephen Tew) | Belverdale Gardens (Credit: Stephen Tew)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MetroPropertyMoneyHousingBlackpoolPropertyLove Your
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice