On the market for offers in excess of £280,000 with Stephen Tew, this 4 bed detached home is located in Marton Fold near Blackpool Airport and offers a spacious design ideal for modern family living.

On the ground floor, the home features an entrance hall, a bright and airy conservatory providing additional natural light, and a separate lounge off the open-plan kitchen/diner, ideal for entertaining.

As well as a ground floor bedroom, which could also serve as an office or snug room, this home has a large family living room perfect for movie nights together, and a number of spacious bedrooms.

The property also boasts a generous south-facing garden, perfect for outdoor enjoyment, with the garden including an artificial lawn, flagstones, and a composite decking area with a remote-controlled electric awning, making it the perfect place for relaxation and entertaining friends and family when the weather improves.

A wooden storage shed with power and light offers extra storage, while a hot and cold outside tap adds year-round practicality for the odd job. There is also off-road parking for multiple cars available at the front of the property.

With its spacious interiors and beautiful outdoor space, this home is perfect for those seeking a stylish, comfortable family residence. Take a look around...

