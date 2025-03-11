On the market for £425,000 with Frank Wyles, this grand, immaculate, and innately stylish 5 bed home is located in Warton, conveniently situated between Blackpool and Preston and perfect for commuters who work in either.
A huge detached family home, this property is the dictionary definition of contemporary living, boasting a stunning open plan design which is not only functional but attractive to boot, as well as views of the surrounding countryside.
Just a stone’s throw from the charming Lytham, this home features a glorious family lounge bathed in natural light and a large living dining kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances including an integrated fridge/freezer, dishwasher, and double oven which is perfect for hosting and entertaining
There is also a handy utility room with plumbing for a washing machine and space for a tumble dryer, and a downstairs WC. Heading upstairs, you’ll find five bedrooms all with fitted wardrobes, while three of the bedrooms feature en-suite shower rooms - the remining two share a large and well-appointed family bathroom suite.
Benefitting from off-road parking, a double garage, and a rear garden with a lawn and shrub borders - a peaceful space for relaxation. This beautiful home is perfect for families seeking both modern comfort and scenic surroundings.
Take a look around...
