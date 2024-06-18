"I don't think this will be on the market long" Blackpool house for sale at bargain price for first time buyer

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 18th Jun 2024, 13:50 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This is a brilliant opportunity for a first time buyer.

It’s a terraced property with two bedrooms on Canterbury Avenue. It’s spacious and traditional with a garage and off road parking. The house is on the market for £150,000 with Purplebricks

ICYMI: Reduced price for Promenade seafront house with breathtaking sea views for sale in Blackpool

Massive reduction in price for Thornton Cleveleys house on the market with uninterrupted sea views

Purplebricks

1. Canterbury Avenue, Blackpool

Purplebricks | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Purplebricks

2. Canterbury Avenue, Blackpool

Purplebricks | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Purplebricks

3. Canterbury Avenue, Blackpool

Purplebricks | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Purplebricks

4. Canterbury Avenue, Blackpool

Purplebricks | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Purplebricks

5. Canterbury Avenue, Blackpool

Purplebricks | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Purplebricks

6. Canterbury Avenue, Blackpool

Purplebricks | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:first personBlackpoolProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.