On the market for £125,000 with Entwistle Green, this spacious 5 bed mid-terrace home is not only spacious enough to accommodate either a growing family or a large group of roomates, but it also has the added benefit of being on the market for a bargain cut price.

Regarding this property, the estate agents say: “This five bedroom mid terrace house boasts a wealth of both good sized a flexible accommodation throughout, making this an ideal family home.”

Entering the property, the ground floor features a welcoming entrance vestibule, a large hallway, a grand total of three reception rooms, and a fitted kitchen at the rear of the home, meaning this place has space as well as functionality.

Heading upstairs, the home boasts five bedrooms, which could be converted into four larger rooms or four with a potential en-suite bathroom, along with a two-piece bathroom suite and a separate WC.

The property benefits from gas central heating, uPVC double glazing, and a walled front garden, with a rear yard for outdoor space. As the estate agents go on to say: “Viewing is essential to fully appreciate the size and potential of this home.”

Located in a central residential area of Blackpool on Warbreck Drive, the property is just a short walk from the seafront and is conveniently placed for local amenities, Blackpool town centre, schools, and transport links, including bus, rail, and tram routes.

This home offers a great balance of space and convenience for a family, with plenty of potential for customization, so take a look around...

