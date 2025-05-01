I can have my own tower!? Sprawling 5 bed Fleetwood seafront family home on the market could be yours

This renovated family home is located in an enviable position, offering stunning promenade and Irish Sea views.

On the market for offers in excess of £450,000 with Unique Estate Agency, this property boasts spacious, versatile living accommodation with five double bedrooms, three reception rooms, and an open-plan kitchen, dining, and family room.

The beautifully renovated kitchen includes a Rangemaster oven, integrated appliances, and French doors leading to the landscaped rear garden.

A stunning four-piece family bathroom and separate washroom are found on the first floor. The property features original restored floorboards, tiles, and modern updates like a new kitchen, bathroom, and boiler. Externally, there is off-road parking for multiple vehicles, a detached garage, and a private, landscaped rear garden with gated access.

This unique family home offers an exceptional living experience and must be viewed to fully appreciate its charm. Take a look around...

Take a look around...

