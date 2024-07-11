Huge five to six bedroom house for sale on the edge of Staining village has amazing open plan living

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 11th Jul 2024, 14:16 BST

On the edge of Staining village in Chain Lane, this lovely detached house is made for a family.

It offers upside down living with four double bedrooms and a bathroom on the ground floor with a fantastic open plan living dining area stepping down to a modern fitted kitchen. There are two further bedrooms (one en-suite) a west facing landscaped rear garden and off road parking for several vehicles. There’s no onward chain. It’s on the market for £320,000 with Hunters

1. Chain Lane, Blackpool

2. Chain Lane, Staining

3. Chain Lane, Staining

4. Chain Lane, Staining

5. Chain Lane, Staining

6. Chain Lane, Staining

