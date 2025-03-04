On the market for £219,995 with Unique Estate Agency, this 3 bed semi-detached family home located in Warton is not only spacious and well-designed, but it is ideally set up for modern family life.

Excellent located for commuters looking to get to either Blackpool or Preston, this property offers a a downstairs WC and stunning open-plan kitchen/diner with flexible layout ideal for family life, while the large lounge has ample natural light.

Heading upstairs, the first floor comprises 3 well-proportioned bedrooms, including a main bedroom with an en-suite shower room, and a modern family bathroom. Many of the rooms boasts lovely views to boot.

The home’s grounds are all newly landscaped, with the private rear garden also containing a useful purpose-built summer house and a raised composite decking area with lighting, making it the perfect place to entertain.

There is a decorative lawned garden to the front of the home alongside a block-paved double driveway to the side, offering off-road parking for two vehicles. Situated near local schools and with easy access to the M55, this home is also on the market chain-free.

