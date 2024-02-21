It's on the newly constructed Marton Meadows development and is the Shakespeare design which benefits from a larger than average plot and footprint. Internally this strunning property has a large contemporary kitchen diner with an island and integrated appliances. The room is open plan to an orangery with lantern style skylight and French doors to the rear garden. It's on the market for £345k with Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Lytham St Annes
