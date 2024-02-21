News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Fantastic 4 bed Blackpool detached house for sale on the Wain homes 'Marton Meadows' with amazing garden

This is a fabulous home, ready for a family and ticking all the right boxes.

By Claire Lark
Published 21st Feb 2024, 13:31 GMT

It's on the newly constructed Marton Meadows development and is the Shakespeare design which benefits from a larger than average plot and footprint. Internally this strunning property has a large contemporary kitchen diner with an island and integrated appliances. The room is open plan to an orangery with lantern style skylight and French doors to the rear garden. It's on the market for £345k with Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Lytham St Annes

ICYMI: Double fronted Blackpool house in Sunny Bank Avenue has 3 beds, a new kitchen and a spacious driveway

Massive 6 bed Blackpool house on Park Road with a brilliant value for money price tag

Immaculate Blackpool 3 bed house for sale in Lulworth Avenue with massive extension

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Lytham St Annes

1. Lea Gate Drive, Blackpool

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Lytham St Annes

Photo Sales
Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Lytham St Annes

2. Lea Green Drive, Blackpool

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Lytham St Annes

Photo Sales
Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Lytham St Annes

3. Lea Green Drive, Blackpool

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Lytham St Annes

Photo Sales
Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Lytham St Annes

4. Lea Green Drive, Blackpool

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Lytham St Annes

Photo Sales
Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Lytham St Annes

5. Lea Green Drive, Blackpool

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Lytham St Annes

Photo Sales
Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Lytham St Annes

6. Lea Green Drive, Blackpool

Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Lytham St Annes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolShakespearePropertyAppliancesBeds