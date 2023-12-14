Extended Blackpool semi-detached house for sale in Wetherby Avenue with huge conservatory
In the popular South Shore area, this superb extended house has a conservatory and a converted loft.
At £196,000, the semi-detached house in Wetherby Avenue has a fabulous new bathroom and a generously sized east facing rear garden. It has all the hallmarks for a great family home. It's on the market with Purplebricks, covering Fylde Coast
