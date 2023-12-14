News you can trust since 1873
Extended Blackpool semi-detached house for sale in Wetherby Avenue with huge conservatory

In the popular South Shore area, this superb extended house has a conservatory and a converted loft.

By Claire Lark
Published 14th Dec 2023, 09:44 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 10:44 GMT

At £196,000, the semi-detached house in Wetherby Avenue has a fabulous new bathroom and a generously sized east facing rear garden. It has all the hallmarks for a great family home. It's on the market with Purplebricks, covering Fylde Coast

1. Wetherby Avenue, Blackpool

2. Wetherby Avenue, Blackpool

3. Wetherby Avenue, Blackpool

4. Wetherby Avenue, Blackpool

5. Wetherby Avenue, Blackpool

6. Wetherby Avenue, Blackpool

